Lake Ripley wraps up summer season

Low Net/Low Putts was the final event for the 18-hole golfers of the Lake Ripley Country Club Women’s Organization on Tuesday, Sept. 28.
April Mickelson just barely edged out Sue Repyak by two strokes to capture flight one and Cindy Hartman and Peggy Davis tied for flight two. Sue Repyak nailed low putts in flight one and Cindy Hartman snagged low putts in flight two.
Repyak capped off her excellent round with a birdie on hole twelve. There were four sunken approaches, Cindy Hartman on the fifth, April Mickelson on the sixth, Wendy Lehr on the eighth and Charlene Cederberg on the ninth holes.
The nine-hole golfers also finished their season with Virginia Newcomb taking flight one. In second there was a tie between Mary Ann Zwaska and Carol Schneider. Sue Adas took low putt honors with a tie for second between Evie Lund and Nikki Becker.
In flight two there was a tie for first between Lora Kautzer and Jackie Slinde. There was a three-way tie for second place between Sue Buell, Chris Gardenier and Mary Heynis.
Marg Stach took low putts for flight two with second going to Sue Buell. Marie Brown took first place in flight three and first place low putts went to Julie Clark.
There were two sunken approaches in the nine-hole group. The first was on the third hole by Nikki Becker and the second on the ninth hole by Sue Adas.
Bridge was in full force once again this week with Patricia Cook in first, Jan Niebler in second, Joyce Gehler in third and Marlene Lee in fourth. The Euchre group also played with a tie for first place between Sue Adas and Jackie Slinde. In second was Bernadine Christianson and Pat New in third.
The LRCCWO will continue playing cards this fall following prescheduled luncheons over the winter months. These luncheons will be announced in the paper. Signups are typically one month in advance, but a contact person will also be listed for each event.