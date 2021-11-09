City could put in $50 million toward capital improvements from 2022-26

The city of Monona could put roughly $50.2 million to capital improvement projects over the next four years — with about $4.7 million in 2022 alone — after city council members approved Mayor Mary O’Connor’s 2022-26 capital improvement plan this month.
According to a 142-page document uploaded to the city’s website in September, Monona could gather that $50.2 million from about seven different funding sources:
- $19.2 million from general obligation bonds
- $3.6 million from water borrowing
- $4.8 million from sewer bonds
- $1 million from storm water bonds
- $74,900 from CATV revenues
- $327,000 from tax incremental financing
- $20.9 million from grants and “other revenues”
2022
Broken down by year, public works, water and sewer projects will account for roughly $3.1 million of a budgeted $4.7 million in 2022 capital improvements. The second highest capital improvement project(s) for 2022, nearly $800,000, will be designated for “buildings.”
A little under half of the money budgeted for public works in 2022 will go to a redesign of S. Winnequah Road, after council members voted in favor Nov. 1 of allocating $1.37 million to fund multi-modal improvements to S. Winnequah, and include a commitment to relocate pedestrians off the roadway.
The other notable project budgeted for in 2022 are design services for a potential public safety center reconstruction, totaling about $400,000. The city budgeted a total of $800,000 in design services, spread over two years.
2023
2023 could likely see a similar amount put toward public works projects, with around $3.26 million of an approximate total of $5.6 million in capital improvements sectioned for public works, water and sewer that year.
About $900,000 would be designated for community center projects in 2023, and around $400,000 for the rest of the design services on a potential new public safety center.
2024
2024 was calculated to be the most expensive year by far, with a rough total of $29 million budgeted for capital improvements. About $20 million of that could help fund construction of the potential new public safety center, and nearly $6.9 million for public works, water and sewer projects.
City Administrator Bryan Gadow said the budgeting process for the envisioned public safety center would include a potential construction start date in 2024, which is why the city allocated a lump sum toward the potential center in this budget year.
Approximately $2.1 million of 2024’s $6.9 million public works allocation would go toward road construction that includes Tonyawatha Trail, the document indicates, and $1.7 million to a Dane County reconstruction of Broadway and Bridge Road to Stoughton Road.
2025
The following year, capital improvements could drop significantly from a projected $29 million in 2024 to approximately $7.4 million in 2025. Around $5.3 million of that would be designated for public works, water and sewer, with about $940,000 planned for parks.
Around $2.2 million of the public works allocation in 2025 would fund road construction that includes Bridge Road and Mangrove Lane, with $1.3 million designated for repairs of Tecumseh Lagoon Du Nord bridge.
2026
2026 will potentially see about $3.4 million in capital improvement projects, with around $2.2 million going to public works projects, and roughly $700,000 to parks.
City council will take up O’Connor’s proposed 2022 operating budget on Nov. 15.
Once both the capital and operating budgets are approved, an updated tax levy can be set.