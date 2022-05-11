 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
MONONA

Monona Fire knocks down structure fire

On Saturday, April 23 at 5:05PM, the Monona Fire Department was dispatched to the 4800 block of Midmoor Rd for a reported structure fire in the garage. Initial MOFD units arrived less than 3 minutes after initial page, and immediately asked for a MABAS box to the first alarm level, due to significant fire and smoke visible, and high winds.

Monona Fire units initiated an immediate aggressive fire attack utilizing the deluge and blitzfire nozzles on Engine 2, knocking the fire down and allowing for a rapid interior attack. The sole occupant of the house was able to safely exit with no injury. The sole pet in the building was discovered during interior operations and returned safely to the owner.

The fire was knocked down at 5:36PM, and declared extinguished at approximately 9:00PM after several hours of salvage and overhaul operations. During this time, an additional alarm level was requested through MABAS due to difficult interior conditions, for extra personnel.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, with the origin determined to be in the garage attached to the house. Preliminary estimates show a dollar loss of approximately $500,000.

The Monona Fire Department would like to thank the many partner agencies that came to help us with this scene. Over a dozen fire and EMS agencies, along with our City of Monona Police Department, dispatchers, and the Dane County Communication Center all helped us this evening. We were also assisted by the Salvation Army and the homeowner was assisted by the Red Cross.

Offers go here

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK