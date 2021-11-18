The Utica Nora Rockdale “UNR” Trailblazers and the Cottage Grove “CG” Riders Snowmobile clubs have finalized a club merger to better equip, maintain, and serve the southeast Dane County Snowmobile Trail system.
Beginning with the 2021-2022 snowmobile riding season, the clubs have combined finances, equipment, responsibilities, and membership. We are a non-profit organization with well over 100 annual members and families. The club is an active member of the Dane County Council of Snowmobile Clubs organization. We are also recognized as a member of the Association of Wisconsin Snowmobile Clubs. Combined club assets include a 2007 Cummins diesel powered Terra-Tucker and a pull-type custom built 12’6” Arrowhead brand folding trail groomer. An additional 9’6” custom built trail grooming drag (Built by the Rockdale Welding Shop) as well as a pull-type John Deere 10’ F925H Roller Harrow are used to help level and prepare trails every fall. Every year our membership volunteers hundreds, if not thousands, of hours fundraising and installing and maintaining our trail system and equipment. Our trail system includes funded, unfunded, and state DNR trails in the townships Cottage Grove, Deerfield, Christiana, Albion, Pleasant Springs, and Lake Mills.
The club would like to acknowledge and extend a sincere thank you to all of the founding and actively engaged members of our parent clubs, in particular, those of the Cottage Grove Snowmobile Association. It has been stated that the Cottage Grove Club began gathering together in the early 1960’s and incorporated as the Cottage Grove Snowmobile Association in 1971. The name changed to the Grove Riders in 2019. With that said, there are many founding members, past officers, board members, and families from the Cottage Grove Snowmobile Association, the Rockdale White Knights, and the Utica-Nora (Area) Trailblazers Snowmobile Clubs that deserve our community’s recognition. The current UNR Trailblazers Snowmobile Club anticipates and hopes to recognize several aspects of each of our current club’s “parent clubs” in future press releases. Let it be known that current club members acknowledge and truly appreciate the groundwork, past commitments and countless hours of volunteer work that all three of our (parent) club’s members have provided for our club. These past members have undeniably laid the foundation for our club to continue to provide smooth, safe, enjoyable area snowmobile trails for our communities.
In addition, the club hopes that the public is as excited about the upcoming season as we are! We encourage and gladly accept new and returning club members and families. If interested, the club meets the first Thursday of every month September through April with the next club meeting scheduled for December 2nd, 2021 at Nora’s Restaurant, 1843 Highway 12& 18 & County BN, Deerfield, in the dining room at 7:00 pm.
Upcoming events/activities include trail marking as soon as crop harvest and fall tillage conditions permit. Please know that the club has sent out a permission slip to all private landowners in our territory asking for the club to access and to (again) use their land. Expect club members to install signage shortly if it hasn’t been done already. Weather conditions permitting, snowmobile trails can’t officially open until after December 1st.
In the past, the club has invited and mailed all landowners free meal coupons for two at one of the annual upcoming community Breakfasts: either the Cambridge FFA Alumni Breakfast in November or the Deerfield Volunteer Firemen’s Pancake Breakfast in early December. (Those events may have not occurred this fall due to Covid restrictions).
The Utica Nora Rockdale Trailblazers would like to thank our landowners, local businesses, and communities for their continued support. Without them we would not have a trail system. Together we ask that all riders please respect the properties that these trails run through. Please follow and obey the signage that is posted. For current Trail conditions this season, visit the Dane County Parks webpage at www.countyofDane.com/lwrd/parks or call (608).242.4576. For more information on the Utica Nora Rockdale Trailblazers, please visit our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/uticanora .