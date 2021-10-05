10th annual Hoot Hoot Hustle slated for Oct. 16

The 10th annual Hoot Hoot Hustle run will hit the streets of Monona Oct. 16 as part of the city’s Fall Festival celebration.
An 8k, a 5k, and a one mile route will all take place, with proceeds set to be split in half between Monona Grove School District’s parent teacher organization (PTO) and the Monona parks and recreation department.
Interested participants can sign up on the city’s website for an 8k fee of $30 and a $20 fee for the 5k and one mile options. The deadline to register is Oct. 16 at 9 a.m.
The 8k will kick off at the Monona Community Center, 1011 Nichols Road, at 9:45 a.m., followed by the 5k at 10 a.m., and finishing off with the one mile at 10:10 a.m.
Missy Miller, recreation and aquatics supervisor with the city, said the parks department will utilize the race proceeds to help fund future parks events and purchase new equipment that the department “otherwise would not be able to obtain.”
“[In the past] we’ve purchased items like an outdoor movie screen, large-scale yard games and an outdoor sound system,” said Miller.
She said the fundraiser will also benefit Winnequah School, home of the owls.
“The PTO uses allocations for classrooms for things not covered by their budget,” Miller said. “Examples include butterflies, classroom book sets, art supplies, all school assembly performances, PE equipment and additional field trips.”
Over the past decade, the Hoot Hoot Hustle run has entertained more than 3,600 participants, fundraising over $25,000.
Miller credits that success to overwhelming community support.
“The support of local businesses and community volunteers has made the event a huge success,” she said. “It truly has become a fall festival tradition in Monona.”
Registration is live on the city’s website, https://runsignup.com/Race/WI/Madison/HootHootHustle.
Also in Monona on Oct. 16, visitors can take part in a Fall Fest bake sale from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and family fun day from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Monona East Side Business Alliance is also hosting a chili cook-off from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. All of these events will take place in Winnequah Park.