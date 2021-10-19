Monona police K9 Miya gears up for Dec. 30 retirement

It’s not every day that a dog put up for adoption on Craigslist goes on to become a city’s leader in drug busts and human tracking.
Yet that was the journey of K9 Miya, the four-legged star of the Monona police department for the last 11 years. Miya, at 12-years-old, is now set to retire from her law enforcement career on Dec. 30.
As a puppy, Miya was listed on Craigslist by a family who “couldn’t control her,” said Sergeant Adam Nachreiner, Miya’s handler.
A kennel located in Campbellsport then rescued her, at which point she was trained in drug sniffing and eventually acquired by Monona PD.
“I liked the attribute of... this dog that wants to go, go, go,” Nachreiner said. “That makes a great drug dog, which is what we were looking for.”
“She came trained already in drugs and tracking, so she can find marijuana, meth, heroin, cocaine and any derivative of that, like ecstasy,” he added. “She also can track people, which is probably what she’s had the most success in over her 11 years.”
Before Miya, Monona police didn’t have a K9 unit. When Nachreiner was hired in 2006, he brought the idea to the chief at the time, Walter Ostrenga, who gave him the go ahead.
Nachreiner worked hard at fundraising more than $7,000 to purchase the K9, and spent 160 hours in handler training before Miya officially joined the department in 2010.
For the first decade of her service, Miya’s official breed was a mystery. It wasn’t until Nachreiner and his family recently adopted a shepherd mix, and decided to do a DNA test on it, that he ordered a test for Miya, too.
Back in 2010, Nachreiner had told the kennel he wanted a “floppy-eared black lab,” which Miya certainly resembles, but as it turns out, she’s only 11% labrador.
Her test came back with her top three ancestral lines: 50% Chesapeake bay retriever, 25% German shepherd and 11% labrador.
Miya’s ancestry has gifted her quite the award-winning snout, too, earning her the 2021 Meritorious Track Award from the Wisconsin Law Enforcement Canine Handler Association.
Nachreiner and Miya were nominated for the award by fellow Monona police Officer Andrew Hoffman, after a track where three suspects had fled on foot during a vehicle pursuit. Hoffman was able to apprehend one suspect, but Miya tracked the other two for three quarters of a mile through ice and snow.
She found them hiding in a junkyard, where it was later discovered that the two suspects had warrants out for their arrest.
Back at the station, Nachreiner said Miya's sense of smell has also helped her find a snack or two.
“She’s not your stereotypical police dog, because she has the freedom to roam the department,” he said. “If it’s a low-key day and there’s not much going on, she’ll roam around to the detective’s office, to dispatch, to the squad room, basically hanging out trying to steal food.”
When she’s not tracking suspects or snacks, though, Nachreiner said she embodies the typical ‘man’s best friend’ attitude.
“She goes home with me, comes to work with me, and she’s become my best friend,” the sergeant said. “She has full roam of my house, and she’s just a normal dog at home.”
Following her final day of service on Dec. 30, Nachreiner will pay the city of Monona a fee of $1 to adopt her as his own, a steal compared to the $7,500 it cost the department to purchase her in 2010.
As Miya gears up for her transition into retirement, Nachreiner said the department has begun the process of finding her successor.
“We haven’t selected a dog yet, but we have a baseline for what we want,” said Nachreiner.
Hoffman will take the lead with the department’s new dog, having already started training with K9s at a facility in Iron Ridge, Nachreiner said.
Though, as the first police dog in the city, Miya holds a special place in the community’s heart.
Dr. Karlburg of Beltline Animal Hospital in Monona has donated his veterinary services to the K9 throughout her 11-year career, and Mounds Pet Food has donated all of her food.