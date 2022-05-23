 Skip to main content
MONONA HOME TALENT

Monona home talent starts season with two wins

  Updated

Corey Schmidt pitched four innings, only giving up two runs as the Monona Braves defeated the Columbus Crawdads 12-2 on Sunday, May 22.

Kian O’Brien hit a home run, going two-for-four. Casey Seelow reached base four times, once on a double and was hit by three different pitches.

Jordan Carlson and Kyle McHugh each went two-for-four in the win. Monona is 2-0 on the season.

Monona 9, Portage 8 (10)

Kyle McHugh hit a pair of home runs in a Monona 9-8 win over Portage in extra innings on Sunday, May 15.

McHugh would score the winning run after getting on base in the top of the 10th inning. McHugh finished four-for-six, while Jordan Carlson hit a home run in the win.

Zac Najacht pitched six innings of relief, picking up the win and Sam Lund earned the save.

