Monona home talent starts season with two wins

Corey Schmidt pitched four innings, only giving up two runs as the Monona Braves defeated the Columbus Crawdads 12-2 on Sunday, May 22.
Kian O’Brien hit a home run, going two-for-four. Casey Seelow reached base four times, once on a double and was hit by three different pitches.
Jordan Carlson and Kyle McHugh each went two-for-four in the win. Monona is 2-0 on the season.
Kyle McHugh hit a pair of home runs in a Monona 9-8 win over Portage in extra innings on Sunday, May 15.
McHugh would score the winning run after getting on base in the top of the 10th inning. McHugh finished four-for-six, while Jordan Carlson hit a home run in the win.
Zac Najacht pitched six innings of relief, picking up the win and Sam Lund earned the save.
