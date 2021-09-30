Monona Grove girls swim defeats Fort Atkinson

The Silver Eagles flew past the Fort Atkinson Blackhawks in the pool with a 137-30 victory on Tuesday, Sept. 21.
“We have a great group of girls who are really competitive with each other, and they want to push each other to do really well, so it comes out in practice and that shows up in meets,” said Monona Grove head coach Chris Tatsuguchi.
In the 200-yard medley relay, Morgan Heilman, Breleigh Ganshert, Tessa Gordon and Jordan Sarubbi placed first with a time of one minute and 47.43 seconds. Heilman won the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 1:04.64, and the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 1:02.75.
“Morgan Heilman has been really stepping it up and leading the way as an upperclassman,” said Tatsuguchi.
The 200-yard freestyle was taken by Audrey Schoenherr (2:07.59). Schoenherr also won the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 58.31.
Tessa Gordon won the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2:26.15.
Macy Ganshert (27.12) won the 50-yard freestyle over teammate Brynn Jondle (27.25), who finished in second. Macy Ganshert (6:00.45) almost won the 500-yard freestyle, but was just nicked out by teammate Ryan Kelley, who won with a time of 5:59.68.
In another close race, Breleigh Ganshert (1:16.02) beat out teammate Kiarra Kahl (1:16.83) in the 100-yard breaststroke.
In the 200-yard freestyle relay, Gordon, Jondle, Breleigh Ganshert and Schoenherr placed first with a time of one minute and 47.43 seconds.
Allison Cunningham competes in the 400-yard freestyle relay on Tuesday, Sept. 21.
The 400-yard freestyle relay was won with a time of 3:55.64 by Jondle, Schoenherr, Sarubbi and Heilman.
“We’ve always set some goal times at the beginning of the season, and those are the goals we want to hit, but then we also set some other team goals so part of it is placing well in our conference. We have a really competitive team this year so I’m hoping we can place top three in our conference,” said Tatsuguchi.
Team scores: Monona Grove 137, Fort Atkinson 30.