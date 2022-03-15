UW-Whitewater gymnastics teams, which features Zoe Jenks-Recker, qualifies for nationals

Zoe Jenks-Recker, a native of Cottage Grove, and graduate of Monona Grove High School, is a member of the 2021-22 University of Wisconsin-Whitewater gymnastics team, which finished as runner-up Saturday at the 2022 Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Championship/National Collegiate Gymnastics Association West Regional at Kachel Fieldhouse.
By placing among the top three at the meet, the Warhawks clinched their 15th consecutive team bid to the NCGA Championship, which is slated for Saturday, March 28, at Ithaca College in New York.
Jenks-Recker, a freshman at UW-Whitewater, is majoring in human performance.
UW-Whitewater posted a team score Saturday of 191.875, the team’s second highest of the season and 10th highest in program history.
The Warhawks started the meet on floor exercise and took two of the top three spots in the individual standings on their way to a team score of 48.075. Emily North (Oklahoma City, Okla./Moore) and Kelsey Kollhoff (Miamisburg, Ohio/Miamisburg) earned All-WIAC honors by placing second and third, respectively. North tallied a 9.775, her second-best score of the season, and Kollhoff recorded a 9.750 to match her personal record. Faith Mylin (Elgin, Ill./Harvest Christian Academy) tied for 10th with a 9.650, Kara Welsh (Plainfield, Ill./Central) tied for 19th with a 9.500 and Meg McGinley (Indianapolis, Ind./Cathedral) posted a 9.400 to tie for 28th.
UW-Whitewater continued to vault and scored a 48.375, tying a program record previously established in 2015. Welsh and Rachel Lewellen (Ripley, Miss./Ripley) collected matching 9.775s to tie for second and earn all-conference accolades.
The score was a personal record for Welsh. Taiya Stelmachowski (Plainfield, Ill./Central) tied for seventh with a career-best 9.700, Morgan McEntire (Indianapolis, Ind./Cathedral) finished 13th with a 9.600 and North tied for 16th with a 9.525.
The Warhawks started the second half of their meet on uneven bars and scored a 48.100, the second-best score of the year and tied for the No. 9 score in the program record book. Mia Falcone (Winter Springs, Fla./Seven Oaks Preparatory) and Estee Flom (Englewood, Colo./Cherry Creek) tied for eighth to lead the team with matching 9.650s, a personal record for Falcone. Richella Velarmino (Bonney Lake, Wash./John R. Rogers) placed 13th with a 9.625, while Stelmachowski finished 14th with a 9.600. Noth tied for 16th with a 9.575 to tie her career best.
UW-Whitewater concluded the meet on balance beam with a 47.325. Kollhoff earned her second all-conference medal of the meet with a 9.575, good for a tie for sixth. Sarah Knetzke (Ozark, Mo./Springfield Catholic) tied for eighth with a 9.550, while McGinley and North tied for 17th with matching 9.450s. Lauren Goble (Aurora, Colo./Legend) registered a 9.300 to place 27th overall.
North took home the all-around title with a score of 38.325, tying her second highest score of the season tying the No. 24 score in the program record book.