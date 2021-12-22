Monona Grove boys swim wins duals against Stoughton, McFarland

The Monona Grove boys swim team defeated the McFarland swim team 92-78 on Thursday, Dec. 16.
“We have really high expectations for how we should behave, how we should act at practice and what we want to do with our season, and they have been instrumental in keeping things moving forward,” said Monona Grove boys swim coach Kelly Chadesh of the senior leadership. “They make the season so much fun.”
In the 400-yard freestyle, Jonah Elfers, Ethan Johnson, Cameron Tejeda and Caleb Jondle of Monona Grove (3:20.01) finished in first.
Cameron Tejeda (53.35) of Monona Grove won the 100-yard backstroke with Shane TeBeest (54.93) taking second. The Monona Grove 200-yard freestyle relay team of Hayden McGlynn, Eli Kuzma, Danny O’Malley and Jonah Elfers (1:36.10) took first.
Caleb Jondle of Monona Grove won the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 5:02.86 as Lyon Hall of McFarland (5:03.76) took second. Jondle also won the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2:05.67.
Danny O’Malley of Monona Grove (52.97) won the 100-yard freestyle relay as Patrick Zabawa-Lodholz (53.84) took second. In the 100-yard butterfly, Jonah Elfers of Monona Grove took first (53.03) and Ethan Johnson took second (56.60).
“They really allow us to experiment with different events and try different things out and have a depth that has really helped us out,” said Chadesh.
Tejeda won the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1:48.23. Apart of the 200-yard medley, Tejeda, McGlynn, Johnson and Jondle won the event with a time of 1:43.03.
Monona Grove 101
Stoughton 69
The Monona Grove boys swim team handled business on Tuesday, Dec. 14, defeating Stoughton 101-69.
In the closest match of the evening, the 200-yard freestyle relay team of Jonah Elfers, Hayden McGlynn, Ethan Johnson and Caleb Jondle (1:44.45) defeated Stougton’s Matt Eppler, Julian Callender, Evan Schmidt and Dylan Williamson (1:44.87). Johnson won the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2:06.03.
Jondle won the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 52.29 and won (51.32) the 100-yard freestyle. In the 100-yard butterfly, Elfers finished first with a time of 52.29 and Elfers took first (56.92) in the 100-yard backstroke. Cameron Tejeda won the 200-yard freestyle with a time of one minute and 47.76 seconds.
In the 200-yard freestyle relay, Eli Kuzma, Johnson, Jondle and Tejeda took first with a time of 1:34.77. The 400-yard freestyle relay team of Kuzma, Elfers, McGlynn and Tejeda took first with a time of 3:35.30.