America runs on Dunkin’, and soon Monona will too.
Coffee and donut conglomerate Dunkin’ Donuts is making its way to the Monona area, with a brand new location of the global franchise opening on W Broadway. The coffee shop will be nestled between Associated Bank and Cranberry Creek Cafe.
While the building is technically on the City of Madison end of the street, Devin Renner, executive director of the Monona Eastside Business Alliance (MESBA), said Monona will have a strong fiscal interest in the new development.
“As MESBA covers both Monona and the east side, we always have a vested interest in the economic development of the region and we’re very excited to see Dunkin’ Donuts coming to town,” Renner said.
Monona resident Shane Kieler is both the building owner and project developer for the new location.
“My wife Shiro and I saw a need for modern office space in this area, and we thought Dunkin’ would be a great fit for our community,” Kieler said of his motivation to bring a new franchise location to his building.
Kieler is working with Dunkin’ Donuts Project Coordinator Emily Kettinger on the development process.
Kettinger said the thriving business and residential scenes in the Monona area are what ultimately attracted the franchise to set up shop.
“The building is a great fit for Dunkin’ because it allows us to be close to numerous thriving neighborhoods along with many other daily needs in the area,” Kettinger said on behalf of the Dunkin’ Donuts marketing team.
The global coffee shop had been looking for space in the Monona area for quite some time before finally settling on the W Broadway location.
“We had been looking in the East Madison and Monona area for many years but just hadn’t been successful in finding a great site that worked for our needs,” Kettinger said. “We’ve always liked the synergy and local attractions, so we’re excited to expand our Madison footprint into this market and we look forward to serving our guests in the near future.”
The brand new Dunkin’ Donuts is set to officially open its doors to the community in spring of 2021.
