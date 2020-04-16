Bank of Sun Prairie announces Rod Ellenbecker has joined as senior vice president, director of wealth management and trust.
Ellenbecker was previously with Wisconsin Bank and Trust. He has more than 25 years in banking with senior-level expertise in wealth management and trust operations. He has led trust and investment departments in executive roles and has served as lead corporate trust committee member for a large regional bank.
Ellenbecker earned a Trust Certificate from Cannon Trust School and leadership credentials from UW-Milwaukee.
“Rod will not only strengthen the trust and wealth management division; he joins the bank’s senior executive team in a key leadership role,” said Jimmy Kauffman, Bank of Sun Prairie’s president and CEO and chairman of the board of directors.
Bank of Sun Prairie is a locally owned full-service community bank with more than $440 million in assets and four branches in Sun Prairie and Cottage Grove.
