Monona Grove boys swim defeats Milton, competes at Sun Prairie

The Monona Grove boys swim team took fifth at the Sun Prairie Invitational on Saturday, Dec. 4.
The 200-yard medley relay team of senior Cameron Tejeda, freshman Hayden McGlynn, sophomore Ethan Johnson and senior Caleb Jondle took third with a time of one minute and 41.07 seconds. Johnson finished sixth (1:50.76) in the 200-yard freestyle event.
In the 400-yard freestyle relay, Jondle, Tejeda and Johnson placed second and senior Jonah Elfers (3:15.86) with LinnMar High School (IA) winning with a time of 3:11.99.
Jondle (2:05.17) and McGlynn (2:08.89) finished fifth and seventh in the 200-yard individual medley. Elfers took fifth in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 22.55 seconds.
Tejeda took second (51.51) in the 100-yard butterfly with Cooper Callahan (51.28) of LinnMar taking first place. Johnson finished in seventh with a time of 55.65.
In the 100-yard freestyle, Elfers finished fifth with a time of 49.63 seconds. Jondle finished fifth (5:06.98) in the 500-yard freestyle.
The 200-yard freestyle relay team of McGlynn, Elfers, sophomore Danny O’Malley and senior Eli Kuzma took seventh (1:35.76) in the 200-yard freestyle relay. McGlynn swam to a seventh-place finish (1:07.95) in the 100-yard breaststroke.
Team scores: LinnMar 477.5, Sun Prairie 424.5, Madison Memorial 306, Hudson 252, Monona Grove 232, Eau Claire 154, Waunakee 135, Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights 110, Oregon 79.
Monona Grove 110
Milton 60
Winning 10 events, the Monona Grove Silver Eagles swim team cruised to a 110-60 victory over Milton on Tuesday, Nov. 30.
The 200-yard medley relay team of senior Cameron Tejeda, freshman Hayden McGlynn, sophomore Ethan Johnson and senior Caleb Jondle took first with a time of one minute and 43.99 seconds.
Tejeda (1:49.43) and Johnson (1:53.77) finished first and second in the 200-yard freestyle. Jondle (2:07.55) and McGlynn (2:10.27) also took first and second in the 200-yard individual medley.
In the 50-yard freestyle, senior Jonah Elfers took first with a time of 23.38 seconds. Tejeda swam to a first-place finish (53.98) in the 100-yard butterfly with Johnson (58.03) taking second.
With a time of 54.68, sophomore Danny O’Malley won the 100-yard freestyle. Jondle won the 500-yard freestyle with a blistering time of 5:12.30.
The 200-yard freestyle team of senior Eli Kuzma, McGlynn, O’Malley and Elfers led the entire way, claiming first with a time of 1:39.43. Elfers won the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 58.01 seconds, with McGlynn (1:02.00) taking second.
The 400-yard freestyle relay team of Elfers, Johnson, Jondle and Tejeda cruised to victory with a time of 3:24.56.
In the 100-yard breaststroke, sophomore Sam Steenhagen (1:17.22) and junior Joey Thompson (1:18.37) took second and third places.
