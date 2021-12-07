Offers go here

hot
MONONA GROVE BOYS SWIM

Monona Grove boys swim defeats Milton, competes at Sun Prairie

  • 1 min to read

The Monona Grove boys swim team took fifth at the Sun Prairie Invitational on Saturday, Dec. 4.

The 200-yard medley relay team of senior Cameron Tejeda, freshman Hayden McGlynn, sophomore Ethan Johnson and senior Caleb Jondle took third with a time of one minute and 41.07 seconds. Johnson finished sixth (1:50.76) in the 200-yard freestyle event.

In the 400-yard freestyle relay, Jondle, Tejeda and Johnson placed second and senior Jonah Elfers (3:15.86) with LinnMar High School (IA) winning with a time of 3:11.99.

Jondle (2:05.17) and McGlynn (2:08.89) finished fifth and seventh in the 200-yard individual medley. Elfers took fifth in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 22.55 seconds.

Tejeda took second (51.51) in the 100-yard butterfly with Cooper Callahan (51.28) of LinnMar taking first place. Johnson finished in seventh with a time of 55.65.

In the 100-yard freestyle, Elfers finished fifth with a time of 49.63 seconds. Jondle finished fifth (5:06.98) in the 500-yard freestyle.

The 200-yard freestyle relay team of McGlynn, Elfers, sophomore Danny O’Malley and senior Eli Kuzma took seventh (1:35.76) in the 200-yard freestyle relay. McGlynn swam to a seventh-place finish (1:07.95) in the 100-yard breaststroke.

Team scores: LinnMar 477.5, Sun Prairie 424.5, Madison Memorial 306, Hudson 252, Monona Grove 232, Eau Claire 154, Waunakee 135, Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights 110, Oregon 79.

Monona Grove 110

Milton 60

Winning 10 events, the Monona Grove Silver Eagles swim team cruised to a 110-60 victory over Milton on Tuesday, Nov. 30.

The 200-yard medley relay team of senior Cameron Tejeda, freshman Hayden McGlynn, sophomore Ethan Johnson and senior Caleb Jondle took first with a time of one minute and 43.99 seconds.

Senior Cameron Tejeda competes at the Badger Conference relays. Tejeda helped the Silver Eagles win 10 events against Milton on Tuesday, Nov. 30.

Tejeda (1:49.43) and Johnson (1:53.77) finished first and second in the 200-yard freestyle. Jondle (2:07.55) and McGlynn (2:10.27) also took first and second in the 200-yard individual medley.

In the 50-yard freestyle, senior Jonah Elfers took first with a time of 23.38 seconds. Tejeda swam to a first-place finish (53.98) in the 100-yard butterfly with Johnson (58.03) taking second.

With a time of 54.68, sophomore Danny O’Malley won the 100-yard freestyle. Jondle won the 500-yard freestyle with a blistering time of 5:12.30.

The 200-yard freestyle team of senior Eli Kuzma, McGlynn, O’Malley and Elfers led the entire way, claiming first with a time of 1:39.43. Elfers won the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 58.01 seconds, with McGlynn (1:02.00) taking second.

The 400-yard freestyle relay team of Elfers, Johnson, Jondle and Tejeda cruised to victory with a time of 3:24.56.

In the 100-yard breaststroke, sophomore Sam Steenhagen (1:17.22) and junior Joey Thompson (1:18.37) took second and third places.

Team scores: Monona Grove 110, Milton 60.

