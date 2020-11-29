On Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, at approximately 4:30 p.m., city of Monona police officers responded to a report of shell casings located in the street on Roselawn Ave., north of W Broadway. The caller reported they noticed some damaged property, however, reported the owners of the property were not home.
Officers spoke with the caller who reported hearing loud noises between 2 and 3 a.m. but did not see anything at the time and did not call police. Additional neighbors reported also hearing some noise during the late night or early morning hours but they also did not see anything and did not call police to report the noise.
This incident is currently under investigation. If anyone witnessed this incident or has information, the Monona Police Department asks you to contact them at (608) 222-0463, Crime Stoppers at (608) 266-6014, or text “MONONA” followed by your information to TIP411 (847411).
