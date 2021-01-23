The Dane County Sheriff’s Office reported responding to shots fired early Saturday morning, which the department believes were targeted and involved at least two shooters.
At 1:28AM, deputies from the Dane County Sheriff’s Office reported responding to a report of unknown individuals exchanging gunfire in the parking lot of the Magnuson Grand Hotel, located at 3510 Millpond Rd. in the town of Blooming Grove.
Initial reports were that prior to the shots being fired, there had been a large gathering of people. Many vehicles were seen leaving the area as officers were arriving on scene. The preliminary investigation indicates this incident was targeted, and involved at least two shooters, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Numerous shell casing were found in the parking lot. This is an ongoing investigation, and no suspects are currently in custody. At this time, there have been no reports of anyone having been injured.
The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate this incident. Anyone with potential information is encourages to contact the Dane County Communications Center non-emergency line at (608) 255-2345, or the Dane County Sheriff’s Office Tips Line at (608) 284-6900.
Responding Deputies were assisted by Officers from the town of Madison, city of Monona, village of Cottage Grove, village of Maple Bluff, city of Madison and troopers from the Wisconsin State Patrol.
This is the second time in recent months that the Dane County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of shots fired at the Magnuson Grand Hotel. On Nov. 7, the Sheriff’s Office reported finding about 30 shell casings in the parking lot just before 3 a.m.
