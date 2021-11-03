Town of Cottage Grove weighs agreement with city of Madison

In a contested decision, the town of Cottage Grove will take a tentative step forward on a proposed intergovernmental agreement with the city of Madison.
Town board members have been considering and negotiating a proposal for a potential intergovernmental agreement with the city of Madison that board members say is meant to protect development within the township and curb possible annexations.
The agreement would set a line following Vilas Road, Vilas Hope Road and Door Creek, beyond which the city of Madison wouldn’t annex land from the township, should property owners express interest in joining the city.
Under state law, incorporated villages and cities can annex land from townships, town board members said. In an annexation, property owners maintain ownership of their land, but instead of falling under the municipal jurisdiction of a township, property owners would receive services and follow ordinances of the city or village. In order to annex into another municipality, the property must be bordering that municipality.
Town board members also said that, based on state statute, annexations have to be initiated by property owners. The only situation where a property might be forced to join the city of Madison, town chair Kris Hampton said, is if a property is completely surrounded by land being annexed into the city of Madison.
The city or town “(are) not forcing anything onto property owners,” said Madison city planner Brian Grady. It’s “up to them whether they would want to annex into the city of Madison.”
Town board members say that legally, townships can’t do anything to stop annexations from the town of Cottage Grove into other municipalities.
Several board members, including Kristi Williams and chair Kris Hampton, said this agreement would be an attempt to protect the future of the township, and keep mass annexations into Madison at bay.
“We love the rural (character) of the town of Cottage Grove,” Williams said, adding that the town board is trying to “preserve the town of Cottage Grove to the best of our ability.”
“We are the low people on the totem pole in terms of power to preserve our town of Cottage Grove. An intergovernmental agreement (is) the only tool we have available. That’s why Kris started talking with the city, to try to use the one tool that we have,” she continued.
In exchange for setting an annexation boundary, the city of Madison would waive its extraterritorial jurisdiction in certain areas of the town. If a municipality wants to develop, surrounding municipalities within a certain proximity to that development have a say in that process. Under this agreement, Madison would waive that right in certain areas, board members said, allowing the township to pursue a wider variety of development projects.
Grady said at a recent public hearing that the agreement is meant to provide certainty for both municipalities into the future.
The potential agreement has been met with significant community pushback, in public hearings and public comments during regular board meetings.
The Cottage Grove town board voted 3-1 on Monday, Nov. 1 to direct the city of Madison’s legal counsel to draw up the intergovernmental agreement in writing. Until this point, town representatives have been working with the city on a proposal, and negotiating what the potential agreement would look like.
Town board members Kris Hampton, Kristi Williams and Mike DuPlayee voted in favor of advancing the agreement to the next step, with Steve Anders and Mike Fonger opposed.
DuPlayee expressed support for having the city draw up an agreement, and if the town doesn’t want to continue any further than that, not signing the document.