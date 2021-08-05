Rob Weise ends his coaching career with Cottage Grove Sluggers

Cottage Grove Sluggers founder and coach Rob Weise will be ending his coaching career with the Sluggers, as his youngest son moves on to play high school baseball.
“I’m just going to watch. I’ve been doing this since my oldest son, who is 16, was nine,” said Weise.
Weise and his friend, Jim Sheahan, created the Cottage Grove Sluggers in 2014 as a way to build a strong baseball community in Cottage Grove, keeping kids playing together through high school baseball. The Sluggers started up another team in 2015, and have now grown to five different age groups across Cottage Grove.
“He’s got a really positive, awesome, calm demeanor. I’ve always tried to pick up on that, and kind of use that in my coaching as well,” said Chris Gingher, who coaches the 10U team. “They can play a little more relaxed, they don’t have to get anxious or play tighter because they know that Rob is going to be calm about it, coach them up and tell them what to do differently.”
Unlike other travel baseball teams, the Sluggers are community based, affordable and have volunteer coaches. Some principles for the Sluggers include good sportsmanship, having fun and teaching players the right way to play the game.
Weise said he’ll most miss “working with the kids, seeing them improve, seeing the impact that it has and watching them have fun.”
One of the things that have made the Sluggers successful over the years, Gingher said, is Weise’s commitment and dedication to the program. Weise has helped the other coaches with game-planning, both on and off the baseball diamond.
“Going out and visiting different places to find us a place to practice in the winter, helping to find tournaments for the teams that are new and letting them know which tournaments are good and putting group orders together to get our uniforms and our hats and insurance,” said Gingher.
The 14U Sluggers team has enjoyed much success this season. Recently, the Cottage Grove Sluggers won a tournament in Sun Prairie, defeating the Eau Claire A’s 6-4 in the championship game.
“It was a hard tournament, there were a lot of good teams and we ended up coming away with a ‘W’ so that one I’ll remember for a while,” said Weise.
The Cottage Grove Sluggers 14U team, which includes Weise’s youngest son, went 25-9 on the season.
Weise would also like to thank Jim Sheahan, Tim Knoeck, Jim Mayfield, Troy Magestro, Dan Dresen and Chris Gingher for their help, along with the other volunteer coaches and families that have helped develop the organization into what it is today.