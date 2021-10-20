Monona Grove girls swim defeats Milton

The Silver Eagles won a Badger Conference dual meet against the Milton Redhawks 110-60 on Tuesday, Oct. 12.
In the 200-yard medley relay, junior Morgan Heilman, sophomore Kiarra Kahl, freshman Audrey Schoenherr and sophomore Tessa Gordon placed first with a time of one minute and 56.61 seconds.
Schoenherr (2:17.02) won the 200-yard individual medley and freshman Brynn Jondle (2:19.46) finished in second. In the 100-yard butterfly, Schoenherr (1:01.17) edged out a win over Azia Lynn Koser (1:01.62) of Milton.
Freshman Breleigh Ganshert (26.26) flew past the competition in the 50-yard freestyle, winning the event. Ganshert (55.93) just missed out on a win in the 100-yard freestyle, with Bailey Ratzburg of Milton winning the event (55.29).
Freshman Breleigh Ganshert won the 50-yard freestyle and helped the 200-yard freestyle relay team to victory against Milton on Tuesday, Oct. 12.
With a time of 1:43.90, Ganshert, Gordon, sophomore Kelley Ryan and freshman Jordan Sarubbi won the 200-yard freestyle relay.
Heilman placed first (1:02.08) in the 100-yard backstroke with Gordon (1:03.91) finishing in second. In the 100-yard breaststroke, sophomore Macy Ganshert (1:14.26) led a Monona Grove 1-2-3 finish with Jondle (1:15.03) in second and Sarubbi (1:17.10) in third.
Wrapping the meet, Ganshert, Schoenherr, Jondle and Heilman won the 400-yard freestyle with a time of 3:44.91.