You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
hot
MONONA GROVE GIRLS SWIM

Monona Grove girls swim defeats Milton

  • 1 min to read

The Silver Eagles won a Badger Conference dual meet against the Milton Redhawks 110-60 on Tuesday, Oct. 12.

In the 200-yard medley relay, junior Morgan Heilman, sophomore Kiarra Kahl, freshman Audrey Schoenherr and sophomore Tessa Gordon placed first with a time of one minute and 56.61 seconds.

Schoenherr (2:17.02) won the 200-yard individual medley and freshman Brynn Jondle (2:19.46) finished in second. In the 100-yard butterfly, Schoenherr (1:01.17) edged out a win over Azia Lynn Koser (1:01.62) of Milton.

Freshman Breleigh Ganshert (26.26) flew past the competition in the 50-yard freestyle, winning the event. Ganshert (55.93) just missed out on a win in the 100-yard freestyle, with Bailey Ratzburg of Milton winning the event (55.29).

Breleigh Ganshert

Breleigh Ganshert

Freshman Breleigh Ganshert won the 50-yard freestyle and helped the 200-yard freestyle relay team to victory against Milton on Tuesday, Oct. 12. 

With a time of 1:43.90, Ganshert, Gordon, sophomore Kelley Ryan and freshman Jordan Sarubbi won the 200-yard freestyle relay.

Heilman placed first (1:02.08) in the 100-yard backstroke with Gordon (1:03.91) finishing in second. In the 100-yard breaststroke, sophomore Macy Ganshert (1:14.26) led a Monona Grove 1-2-3 finish with Jondle (1:15.03) in second and Sarubbi (1:17.10) in third.

Wrapping the meet, Ganshert, Schoenherr, Jondle and Heilman won the 400-yard freestyle with a time of 3:44.91.

Tags

Recommended for you