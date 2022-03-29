Monona Grove girls basketball selected to academic all-state; Avery Poole named honorable mention to division 2 all-state team; Poole, Abbey Inda and Taylor Moreau named all-conference

In addition to being recognized as a unanimous selection on the Badger-East All-Conference first team, Monona Grove senior guard Avery Poole was named as an honorable mention to the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Division 2 All-State Team.
“I was pleased that Avery was recognized for her fantastic season. To have that type of scoring output while also being face-guarded for many games is impressive,” said Monona Grove head coach Tyler Kuehl.
Poole was second in conference, averaging 17.1 points per game and scoring a season-high 33 points against McFarland. Poole led the Silver Eagles by shooting 80% from the free-throw line, shooting 36% from three and dishing out 47 assists.
Junior guard Taylor Moreau was named as an honorable mention for all-conference, averaging 8.3 points per game. Moreau scored a season-high 16 points against Fort Atkinson, drained 49 3-pointers and added 32 steals on defense.
“Taylor’s impact on the game showed up everywhere. She rebounded, defended and scored. Her intensity in practices and in games raised the level of our entire team,” said Kuehl.
Sophomore guard Abbey Inda was also named as an honorable mention for the all-conference team, averaging 7.5 points per game. Inda led the team with 47 steals and 17 blocks, and grabbed 118 rebounds.
“Abbey was an elite defender this season. She is an all-around player that had a solid season, and has a lot of potential,” said Kuehl.
The Silver Eagles also received Team Academic All-State honors, finishing second in Division 2 for team GPA.
“I am incredibly proud of their academic award. A combined GPA of 3.992 is amazing by itself, but even more so when considering all the AP and honors classes these girls are in. The girls are great role models for all of our youth players because of their commitment to being great students and caring people,” said Kuehl.
The Monona Grove girls basketball team has received Team Academic All-State for the fourth year in a row.