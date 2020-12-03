The town of Cottage Grove has announced a municipal revaluation in the town for 2021 that requires an assessor to visit each property in the town.
Municipal revaluations are required by the state when the ratio of assessed to equalized value drops below 90% or goes above 110%, Town Clerk Kim Banigan said. That ratio is a way of determining how close to market value the assessed value of properties in a town are.
The town of Cottage Grove hasn’t had to do a revaluation since 2009, but has now been below 90% for the second year in a row. If a municipality doesn’t conduct a revaluation within three years, the state steps in on the fourth year, Cottage Grove Town Board Chair Kris Hampton said.
Associated Appraisal Consultants, a firm out of Appleton, has been retained by the town of Cottage Grove to complete the revaluation in 2021. An employee of Associated Appraisal Consultants said that these assessments are usually completed in the summer months, and the company will send out a letter to property owners before then.
According to the 2020 Guide for Property Owners from the Wisconsin Department of Revenue, property owners do have some rights to deny entry, however, which may be more common given the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
According to the property guide, “the assessor may not enter the premises if they received a notice from the property owner or occupant denying them entry. The assessor must leave if the property owner or occupant asks them to leave. If a reasonable written request to view the property is refused, the assessor should not enter the property.
The assessment is usually then based on recent sales of the property or comparable properties, building permits or previous assessments.
An employee of Associated Appraisal Consultants said that in 2020, many of the revaluations were done with a majority of outside inspections due to the pandemic, including one done for the village of Cottage Grove.
“We don’t want to get sick and we don’t other people to get sick,” she said.
For more information from the town about the assessment, including frequently asked questions, visit https://www.tn.cottagegrove.wi.gov/2020/12/01/notice-of-municipal-revaluation/
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.