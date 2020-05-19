One of the Monona Grove High School football team’s more reliable receivers has signed a letter of intent to play at UW-Oshkosh.
Senior Kameron Reuter caught 22 passes for 384 yards and three touchdowns in 2019 as the Silver Eagles qualified for the WIAA Division 2 postseason with a 4-3 record in the Badger South Conference. Reuter, who was named to the all-conference second team offense, also returned 19 kickoffs for 397 yards.
In 2018, the 5-foot-8, 155-pound Reuter caught 17 passes for 361 yards and five touchdowns as MG finished 7-0 in the league but lost in the Level 3 playoff game at Waunakee.
The Titans will graduate 11 seniors off its 2019 squad, which finished 6-1 and was co-champion with in the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Conference (WIAC) with UW-Whitewater.
The Titans were 8-3 overall and qualified for the NCAA Division 3 playoffs but lost its first-round game in overtime to Central College in Pella, Iowa.
UW-Oshkosh head football coach Pat Cerroni will be entering his 15th season guiding the Titans. The team lost 10-7 to the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor in its only Division 3 title game appearance in 2016.
