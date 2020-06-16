In case you’re interested, there were 38 people arrested between May 30 and June 4 in connection with the looting and property destruction on State Street in Downtown Madison.
Twenty-nine were men, and nine were women.
(Nineteen-year-old Gabrielle Kokesh of Waunakee is not included in this total because she was not arrested until this past Friday. Kokesh is a former Waunakee High School honor roll student and soccer player. Madison police have said more arrests may be coming as they continue to study security camera footage.)
Of the 38 arrestees, 20 were white, 12 were African American and one was Hispanic. Four were of “unknown” race or ethnicity.
As far as “outside agitators” go, 21 listed Madison as their home address. Three came from Janesville; four from Sun Prairie, and one each from Fitchburg, Edgerton, Oxford, McFarland and Oregon. Four were listed as “unknown.”
Only one was from out-of-state: Thomas Kerstiens of Jasper, Indiana.
(I have been to Jasper, the self-proclaimed “Wood Capital of the World.” It’s a good eight-hour drive from Madison. That’s a long way for an “outside agitator” to travel just to get arrested for a curfew violation.)
In addition to Kerstiens, 12 others were arrested for violating the curfew imposed by Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway after the looting and property destruction began. (Over the four days it was in effect, more than 100 businesses reported damage, and 40 have told the Downtown chamber they may never re-open.)
Another 11 were primarily charged with resisting arrest, but that charge doesn’t tell the whole story: Obviously, they were doing something that aroused the displeasure of police, at which point they began to resist getting arrested.
Four were charged with graffiti, one with battery and threats to law enforcement, one with possession of a firearm by a felon, and one with resisting arrest and obstructing police.
Three were charged with possession of burglary tools, one with trespassing, one with burglary to a building and one with a probation violation.
It will be interesting to see what happens to these cases once violators begin to appear in court, and if any new charges are filed.
Madison police took more than a week to release any information about the detainees, and only then after an intrepid blogger filed an Open Records request.
Oh, and one more note: 25 of the arrests happened after midnight, which just reinforces what I told my own children repeatedly: “Nothing good happens after 12 a.m. Get your butt home and go to bed!”
On a more positive note: Congratulations to Monona’s Jim Lampe, who has been serving as president of the Madison Area Builders Association.
Lampe’s home-building and remodeling company is Dane Building Concepts.
The Madison Area Parade of Homes, MABA’s biggest project every year, begins Thursday and runs through June 28. It features 21 new homes in five neighborhoods: Carriage Ridge in Westport, Fahey Fields in Fitchburg,Windsor Gardens in Windsor, Savannah Brooks in DeForest and Westbridge in Waunakee.
Many precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 will be in place; check the website Madisonparadeofhomess.com for a full list, as well as maps and ticket prices.
A second parade of homes, featuring both new and newly remodeled homes, is planned for two weekends in October.
And MABA’s annual Home Products Show is scheduled for November at the Monona Terrace Convention Center.
Sounds like Lampe has his work cut out for him.
Got something Sunny Schubert should know? Call her at 222-1604 or email sunschu16@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.