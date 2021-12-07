City considering $29k extension of equity work contract with Nehemiah

The city of Monona is considering a $29,500 extension of its contract with the Nehemiah Center for Urban Leadership Development, an agreement first signed last year to raise awareness of and combat racial bias across the community.
The initial contract, signed Aug. 3 2020, was for $56,000.
City officials would pull the $29,500 for an extension from undesignated general fund reserves or American Rescue Plan Act funds, according to a resolution presented to city council Dec. 6.
City Administrator Bryan Gadow said the new contract would be a shift in focus from the work that Nehemiah completed last year.
“The first year of engagement was focusing a little bit more on… city staff and the council and policy makers on kind of understanding where we are with what is our baseline and where can things go,” Gadow said. “Year two is going to build off of some of that work… so it’s not just city staff members that are engaged in this work, but also members of the community to get involved and invested.”
Pricing of the contract includes $10,500 for Nehemiah’s guidance of the city’s ad-hoc equity workgroup, $10,000 for guidance on an equity plan, $6,000 for equity training, $2,500 for community awareness events and $500 for a collection of the work completed.
The community awareness events will include three public listening sessions in 2022, which Nehemiah’s vice president of research and education Karen Reece said will “make sure that we’re engaging that community voice, letting city of Monona residents know that they can speak into this process, that it’s not set in stone and that it’s an ever-evolving process whereby we do our best to make sure all voices are heard.”
Reece also emphasized that it’s “not a linear process,” even describing it as “tricky” for some who were expecting immediate, tangible results from Nehemiah’s first year of work. Lasting change, Reece said, takes time.
“The public is used to seeing an event that happens, or a meeting that happens, or sort of a one-off initiative with some results attached to it,” said Reece. “But unfortunately, while those things are very valuable, they don’t necessarily create long-term change.”
Council members had their first reading of the contract extension Dec. 6, with a final vote expected at an upcoming city council meeting.