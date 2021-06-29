Monona Home Talent loses in ninth inning

The Monona Braves fell to the Montello Granite Jaxx 6-5 after the Granite Jaxx made a comeback with two runs in the top of the ninth inning.
Montello opened up a 4-0 lead after scoring a run in the third and three runs in the fifth. Monona clawed its way back into the game with three runs in the seventh, cutting the deficit to 4-3. The Braves took the lead with two runs in the eighth, however Montello pulled ahead again with two runs in the ninth and held on for a 6-5 victory.
Corey Schmidt pitched nearly five innings for Monona, giving up four runs on seven hits. Andy Swanson worked three scoreless innings in relief, only allowing three hits and striking out two.
Jordan Carlson went two for three at the plate, and Taylor Carlson had two hits in five at-bats for the Braves. Kian O’Brien, Vince Schmitz, Beau Goff, Kyle McHugh and Mason Coyle each recorded one hit.
Monona remains in first place in the Eastern Section standings, but the loss drops the Braves’ record to 5-1 on the year.