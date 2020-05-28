A mainstay for more than three decades, Country Corners is closed after owners accepted an offer to sell.
The bar is at 3737 Highway AB, in the Town of Cottage Grove, across the road from Hope Lutheran Church.
“We at Country Corners would like to thank all our customers, employees, musicians and friends for the last amazingly wonderful 34 years,” read a Country Corners Facebook post. “With the onset of COVID-19, we have accepted an offer to sell. As it is bittersweet, we feel that it is the best time and best decision for us as a family.”
The buyer and plans of what to do with the site were not disclosed. The building and front parking area are valued at $258,000, according to Dane County online tax records.
“I am so very happy for Tricia (Youngs) and (daughter) Tammy whom I love with all my heart, but so sad at the closing of the doors forever of my beloved country home, Country Corners, for going on 34 years,” singer Frank James noted on social media. “To me, it’s sort of like a death in the family. It’s going to take a long time to process my sadness.”
James was one of the original owners of the bar.
The Town of Cottage Grove is set to hold a public hearing Monday, June 1, on applications for alcohol licenses for 2020-21. Only agents with Doubleday’s, Door Creek Golf Course and Nora’s Tavern have applied.
The outdoor sign at Country Corners reads, “Thank you. We will miss you.”
