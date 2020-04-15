Third time’s a charm, right?
The Monona Public Library postponed its Find Your Family History program because of a snowstorm in February. It was postponed for social distancing in March. Now, the library is ready to host the event online from 2-3 p.m. Sunday, April 26.
From the comfort and safety of your own home, join Vicki Tobias, genealogy instructor at the UW-Madison iSchool, to learn about the basics of genealogy research. She will talk about how to find your family history using tools like www.ancestry.com and www.familyseawrch.org.
The program will include live demos of these genealogy research tools, sample documents to help you organize your research and lots of tips and tricks.
Adults and teens are welcome, and registration is required. Sign up at http://mymonona.com/131/Library.
A message will be sent to all attendees one day prior to the event.
Never used Zoom before and looking for a demonstration? Register at the same website for a preprogram test run at 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 24. This short session will introduce users to Zoom and share some of the features they will use in the Find Your Family History session.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.