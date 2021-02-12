Summit Credit Union is now hosting COVID-19 testing at its Cottage Grove headquarters, located at 1709 Landmark Drive.
The free drive-thru testing service is part of a partnership with testing provider JangoDX and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS).
“We are thrilled to be able to offer our headquarters as a testing site. This is so important to the health and well-being of our community. The site is easy to get to and will be open seven days a week,” said Summit Credit Union CEO & President Kim Sponem.
JangoDX has been working with the Wisconsin DHS to expand testing availability throughout Dane County. In the FDA-approved, self-administered test, individuals are provided test kits and instructions on how to complete their test. The process collects patient information and swabs in under five minutes and provides results within three to seven days.
The drive-thru testing lane is set up in the back parking lot of the Summit headquarters, located at 1709 Landmark Drive in Cottage Grove. Testing is offered seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., with hours subject to change due to weather and other factors.
Check the site’s availability at https://jangodx.com/community-testing/ or by calling JangoDX at 1-800-936-0534 and selecting Option 1.
