The Cottage Grove Lions Club recently awarded four college scholarships.
“We are especially proud of the 2020 graduates, for they have endured greater challenges than any other graduating class,” said Darlene Bernarde, club vice president.
Scholarships were awarded to Hunter Lawless, grandson of Bette and Jeff Paulson, who is enrolled in the culinary program at Gulf Coast State College in Panama City, Florida; Jenna Williams, daughter of Jean and John Williams, who is attending Northern Michigan University to major in environmental studies and sustainability; Joey Byrnes, a Monona Grove senior attending UW-Madison; and Larissa Molstad, daughter of Gina and JD Molstad, who is attending UW-Oshkosh, majoring in nursing and planning to continue her education to become a nurse practitioner.
