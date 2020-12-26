Heritage Senior Living, one of the largest senior living providers in Wisconsin, has installed needlepoint bipolar ionization (NPBI) technology into its HVAC systems at all 14 communities across the state, including its Monona location.
The NPBI technology – which has already been effectively leveraged by high-level government and military facilities, as well as various airlines – will assist Heritage Senior Living in its efforts against COVID-19 as another tool to keep its residents, caregivers and staff safe.
“Since the initial onset of COVID-19, the health and safety of our residents, caregivers and staff has been our top priority, and Heritage Senior Living implemented many new protocols to help protect our communities from this devastating pandemic that has impacted all of us,” said Milo Pinkerton, president and CEO of Heritage Senior Living. “From closely following all local, state and federal government directives, as well as health official guidelines and testing, Heritage has worked tirelessly to ensure we have taken advantage of every health and safety resource available. That’s why we decided to implement another tool to fight against COVID-19 – the NPBI technology in our HVAC systems...”
NPBI technology from Global Plasma Solutions and installed by Masters Building Solutions cleans the air inside Heritage’s communities. The patented technology uses an electronic charge to create a plasma field filled with a high concentration of positive and negative ions. NPBI technology uses these ions to travel through the air stream and attach to particles, pathogens and gas molecules. The ions then agglomerate to the molecules, making them larger and able to be caught through the HVAC filter. The ions also kill pathogens by disrupting the pathogens’ surface proteins, rendering them inactive.
“We are proud to offer such an innovative solution for these unprecedented times and are thrilled to partner with Heritage Senior Living as they focus on their residents’ health and safety. As one of the largest commercial HVAC distributors in Wisconsin, we knew this new technology was perfect for senior living communities,” said Doug Bergmann, vice president of Masters Building Solutions. “Primarily used by hospitals, NPBI technology is very effective in preventing person to person spread of COVID-19. In fact, the Air Force has recently tested its efficacy against the COVID-19 virus with the most recent testing showing a nearly 100 percent virus deactivation rate on all surfaces within 30 minutes of operation in occupied space. In addition to being used in hospitals, this technology is installed in many buildings, including high profile places like the White House and all branches of the military. Various airlines are also installing this new technology to keep their passengers safe.”
