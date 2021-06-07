Monona Grove girls track fourth, boys fifth, at Sun Prairie

The Monona Grove girls track team finished fourth, with the boys finishing fifth, at the Paul Frank Invitational in Sun Prairie on Friday, June 4.
Sophomore Maddie Hogan won the 200-meter dash with a time of 26.24. Hogan also took first in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 15.02. The sophomore just beat out Sun Prairie’s Brooke Crosby’s second-place time of 15:09.
Senior Zoe Jenks-Recker’s height of 11 feet won the pole vault. The second place competitor was Sun Prairie’s Audrey Seefeld, who finished with a height of 10 feet and six inches.
The girls team closed out the competition with a score of 93.
For the boys, senior Evan Klinkner won the pole vault with a height of 13 feet. Senior Quentin Simmons placed in second with a height of 12 feet 6 inches.
In the 400-meter dash, sophomore Brady Voss took second with a time of 52.07.
The boys team ended the event with a score of 74.
Team scores – girls: Sun Prairie 146, Middleton 140, Waunakee 123, Monona Grove 93, Verona Area 92, Oregon 83.
Team scores – boys: Sun Prairie 156, Verona Area 141, Middleton 135.5, Waunakee 102. 5, Monona Grove 74, Oregon 57