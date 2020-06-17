The Cottage Grove Firemen’s Festival often hosts a fireworks show, but with the cancellation of the 2020 event, the lights in the night sky disappeared as well.
Until now. The fire department will team up with TDS, Laufenberg Lawn Care and Homburg Construction to put on a “socially distanced” fireworks show at 9:30 p.m. Friday, July 3.
Fireworks will be launched from Homburg’s newest Westlawn Estates addition currently under construction north of Glacial Drumlin School. The fireworks should be visible from the homes of most Cottage Grove residents. Organizers are encouraging residents to stay home and enjoy the show from the comfort of their own backyard or driveway.
Those who choose to find another location to watch are reminded to park only where legally allowed, obtain permission from any business or property owners to utilize private parking lots, practice appropriate social distancing and be respectful of others.
Beginning at 8:30 p.m. July 3, one shell will be launched every 15 minutes to help residents determine if the show is visible from their chosen location and allow time to relocate if necessary.
Like most volunteer fire departments across the country, the Cottage Grove Fire Department relies on fundraising events such as the festival to bring in additional money for the purchase life-saving tools and equipment. The lost revenue this year has put a strain on its budget.
For those who you would like to help, monetary donations may be made online at www.cottagegrovefire.org/donate.html.
