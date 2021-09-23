You are the owner of this article.
MONONA GROVE BOYS SOCCER

Monona Grove falls to Oregon, Waunakee and competes in Wisconsin Rapids tournament

  • 1 min to read
Nathan Haberli

Nathan Haberli looks to make a pass at the Wisconsin Rapids Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 18. Haberli scored a goal against Wisconsin Rapids…

The Monona Grove boys soccer team faced the toughest part of its schedule this week, as the four teams they faced have a combined record of 30-4-9.

In a tournament at Wisconsin Rapids on Saturday, Sept. 18, Monona Grove lost to Onalaska 3-1 with Jordan Davis-Troller scoring off a penalty kick. Against Wisconsin-Rapids Lincoln, the Silver Eagles fell 2-1 with Nathan Haberli scoring off an assist from Davis-Troller.

Monona Grove’s record stands at 1-7-2 on the season.

Oregon 4

Monona Grove 0

Currently ranked second in the Division 2 Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association poll, the Oregon Panthers showed that ranking with a 4-0 defeat of Monona Grove on Thursday, Sept. 16.

Two first-half goals and two second-half goals helped the Panthers pull away with the victory.

Waunakee 3

Monona Grove 0

The Waunakee Warriors hold the fourth spot in the Division 1 WSCA poll, proving to be a tough defense with a 3-0 shutout of Monona Grove on Tuesday, Sept. 14.

In 12 games, Waunakee has only allowed two goals this season.

