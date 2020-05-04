A proposal by Movin’ Out to construct an apartment building and commercial component in Cottage Grove last year ran into some roadblocks that led to the end of the idea.
Now, a new plan in a new location is running into similar issues.
At the April meeting of the Cottage Grove Plan Commission, members offered feedback on whether Movin’ Out and property owner Homburg Equipment should proceed with a concept plan for a multifamily housing unit between Highway N and Windsor Street immediately north of the Stop-N-Go gas station and convenience store.
“I never really thought of these pieces of land for living spaces, but I guess … there’s potential there, but right now I’m not seeing a big need to change,” said Alex Jushchyshyn, commission member.
Currently, these parcels are designated a planned business in the comprehensive plan’s future land use. These parcels have remained vacant since the Northlawn neighborhood was developed.
The Homburgs have been approached by Movin’ Out to develop a multifamily housing project in the village. The development would require changing the village’s comprehensive plan, designating the site as residential instead of commercial.
John Williams, village president and chairman of the plan commission, said he preferred the project have a commercial component, noting the Cottage Grove Commons project with residential and commercial at Highway N and Gaston Road, as well as the gas station adjacent to the proposed project.
“I would certainly be leaning more toward some sort of business there, because it is on a main thoroughfare,” he said. “But … nothing’s been placed there either, so that’s the other struggle we have, but it is a very visible spot for, at some point, a business.”
Commission Fred Schulze had no ambiguity about the site.
“I don’t want to see it changed,” he said. “It should stay planned business.”
He said a restaurant would make for a good fit for the site.
Commissioner Melissa Ratcliff, also a member of the Cottage Grove Village Board, said it wouldn’t hurt to see a concept plan.
“I would like to just see what they come up with, if they do have a commercial component in it,” she said.
She said she understands the reasoning to keep it business, but with no development in many years, a mixed use building might be the way to go.
“I think we should encourage people to look at Cottage Grove and come up with different options that maybe are not directly in line with the plan,” Jushchyshyn added. “I think we should do those types of things, but I also think we kind of know what we want there as well, and business definitely helps that corridor. So, I don’t know if they’re actually going to come up with a proposal with commercial, but it’s up to them if they want to propose something, but I still think we should keep it planned business.”
When Movin’ Out proposed an apartment building on Cottage Grove Road at Cork Crossing, it was about 10o units on 5 acres. The Homburg site is about 3 acres, so presumably it would be fewer units.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.