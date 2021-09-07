You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
hot featured
MONONA GROVE GIRLS GOLF

Monona Grove girls golf defeats Stoughton, Fort Atkinson

  • 1 min to read
Brianna McCosky
Buy Now

Brianna McCosky hits a putt at the "Best Ball Invite" in Milton. 

 Calahan Steed

Monona Grove golf won another conference dual over Stoughton on Thursday, Sept. 2.

Alex Hayes earned medalist honors, shooting a 41 on the front nine. Hayes earned pars on the first, eighth and ninth holes.

Lauren Reed shot a 47, helped by a par on the seventh hole. Josie Gennerman scored a 52, and Grace Westberg carded a 56. Kaylyn McQueeney earned a 58, which was not used in the team tally.

Monona Grove moves to 3-1 in conference duals on the season.

Monona Grove 201

Fort Atkinson 224

In a Badger South Conference match, Monona Grove defeated Fort Atkinson 201-224 on Tuesday, Aug. 31.

Lauren Reed shot a 45 on the round, earning medalist honors. Alex Hayes scored a 47 and Josie Gennerman carded a 51. One of the 58s by Kaylee Powers and Kaylyn McQueeney rounded out the team total.

Tags

Recommended for you