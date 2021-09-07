Monona Grove girls golf defeats Stoughton, Fort Atkinson

Monona Grove golf won another conference dual over Stoughton on Thursday, Sept. 2.
Alex Hayes earned medalist honors, shooting a 41 on the front nine. Hayes earned pars on the first, eighth and ninth holes.
Lauren Reed shot a 47, helped by a par on the seventh hole. Josie Gennerman scored a 52, and Grace Westberg carded a 56. Kaylyn McQueeney earned a 58, which was not used in the team tally.
Monona Grove moves to 3-1 in conference duals on the season.
Monona Grove 201
Fort Atkinson 224
In a Badger South Conference match, Monona Grove defeated Fort Atkinson 201-224 on Tuesday, Aug. 31.
Lauren Reed shot a 45 on the round, earning medalist honors. Alex Hayes scored a 47 and Josie Gennerman carded a 51. One of the 58s by Kaylee Powers and Kaylyn McQueeney rounded out the team total.