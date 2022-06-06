Cameron Tejeda named male athlete of the year; Avery Poole and Emma Lee named co-female athlete of the year

Three Monona Grove seniors were named as Monona Grove High School’s male and female athletes of the year.
Cameron Tejeda was chosen as the male athlete, qualifying for the 2022 state swim meet in four events.
“I was very thankful and it wasn’t me that won it, it was the help of my parents, my friends, family and coaches. It was just a great moment,” said Tejeda.
Tejeda won conference titles in the 100-yard backstroke and 100-yard butterfly, while taking part in winning the 200-yard medley and 400-yard freestyle relays. Tejeda will swim collegiately at the University of Charlotte.
“I want to inspire the future generation of swimmers. I hope our underclassmen really improve and get better, do well and I hope they learned a lot from me,” said Tejeda.
For the female athlete, Avery Poole and Emma Lee were co-selected for the honor.
“I was surprised that we both got it because we’ve been friends for a really long time, so it was cool to see both of us could go up there together and get it,” said Poole.
Poole averaged 17.1 points per game en route to a unanimous first team Badger-East All-Conference selection and an honorable mention on the all-state team. Poole will continue to play college basketball at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh.
“I’m looking forward to all my new teammates and coaches. I’ve had a lot of fun with them in the experiences I’ve had so far.”
Lee led the Silver Eagles softball team with four home runs and also hit 25 RBIs. While missing some games due to injury, Lee recorded a season-high eight RBIs against Baraboo and recorded three three-hit games against Fort Atkinson, DeForest and Baraboo.
“I want them to know who we are as a person more than an athlete and the impact we left on our teachers and community members,” said Lee when asked what type of legacy she and Poole hope to leave behind.
Lee will play college softball at Trine University.
“I really don’t know anybody there, so meeting everybody is going to be cool and it’s a really good program,” said Lee.