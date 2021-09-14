Silver Eagles get first win of the season

At a tournament in the Wisconsin Dells, the Silver Eagles went 0-2 last weekend. Monona Grove suffered losses to Wauwatosa East (0-2) and Pius XI (4-3). The Silver Eagles record drops to 1-5-2 on the year.
Monona Grove 4
Stoughton 1
Junior Will Femrite scored a hat trick as the Silver Eagles picked up their first win of the season against Stoughton on Thursday, Sept. 9. Junior Nathan Haberli added the other goal for the Silver Eagles.
Monona Grove 1
Mount Horeb 2
Two early first-half goals could not be overcome by the Silver Eagles in a 2-1 loss to Mount Horeb on Tuesday, Sept. 7.
In the fourth minute, Sam Johnson scored to put Mount Horeb up 1-0. Nate Thompson added another goal in the 18th minute for Mount Horeb, incrasing the lead to 2-0 in the first half.
The Silver Eagles played better in the second half, with senior Marcus DeGroot finding the net in the 63rd minute and Nathan Haberli providing the assist.
However, Mount Horeb held on for the 2-1 victory.