Local hotel named best of AmericInn

The AmericInn Madison/South at 101 W. Broadway announced it has been awarded the annual “Best of AmericInn,” award, which recognizes the brand’s top performing hotels and its staffs.
In celebration of the achievement, Kevin G. Wilson, the hotel’s owner, accepted the award from AmericInn and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts leadership.
“Receiving this honor is a testament to the incredible work of our hotel teams in delivering top-notch hospitality day in and day out,” Wilson said. “Winning the hearts and loyalty of guests is all about maintaining a quality hotel and cultivating a staff that’s passionate about the details; we’ve succeeded on both fronts, and we’ll continue striving to set the bar even higher for what it means to be a ‘Best of AmericInn.’”
To be eligible for the award, hotels must demonstrate strong quality scores, outstanding guest reviews and an unwavering commitment to the Wyndham Rewards loyalty program and its members.
The AmericInn Madison/South is a 61-room hotel and offers complementary hot breakfast, pool, whirlpool, sauna and meeting space. Rooms feature expanded cable television with HBO, high-speed Wi-Fi, flat-screen televisions and upgraded bedding.