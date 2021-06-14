You are the owner of this article.
MONONA GROVE BOYS TENNIS

Lindwall, Nelson and Walsh qualify for state, Monona Grove boys tennis seventh at sectionals

Lance Nelson
Lance Nelson returns a serve against Milton on May 28. Lance Nelson qualified for state with Henry Walsh in No. 1 doubles along with teammate Chase Lindwall on Wednesday, June 9. 

Although the Monona Grove boys tennis team fell short of qualifying for state as a team, the Silver Eagles will send three competitors to the tournament.

Chase Lindwall earned a second-place finish in No. 1 singles, carrying a 16-4 record to state. Lindwall fell in the championship match 6-1, 6-2 to Madison West’s Ethan Yu at the sectional meet on Wednesday, June 9.

To get to the championship match, Lindwall defeated Madison Memorial’s Gokul Kamath 6-1, 7-5 in the semifinals. In the quarterfinals, Lindwall won 6-2, 6-0 against Baptiste Billard of Fort Atkinson/Cambridge.

Henry Walsh and Lance Nelson scored a third-place finish and a trip to state at No. 1 doubles, defeating Joey Herrmann and Joey Kaji 6-4, 6-3 of Madison West in the third-place game.

In the quarterfinals, Walsh and Nelson defeated Max Dugan and Hayden Schreier of Stoughton 7-5, 6-1. Walsh and Nelson fell 6-3, 6-4 to Sanjay Mathur and Spencer Frey of Madison Memorial in the semifinals.

Team scores: Madison Memorial 44, Madison West 42, Sun Prairie 18, Fort Atkinson/Cambridge 17, Milton 16, Walworth/Big Foot 16, Monona Grove 13, Elkhorn 12, Madison La Follette 11, Stoughton 11, Janesville Craig 7, Oregon 4, Verona 4, Janesville Parker 2.

