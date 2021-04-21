Monona Grove’s girls golf team lost to host Oregon 195-224 in a Badger South dual at Foxboro Golf Club on Thursday.

The Panthers’ Alyssa Schmidt took home medalist honors after a 10-over-par round of 45.

Alex Hayes (51) and Emma Goke (54) led the Silver Eagles.

OREGON 195, MONONA GROVE 224

Individual winner: Schmidt, O, 45.

Oregon: Schmidt 45; Hoffer 46; Hopp 47; Gladden 56.

Monona Grove: Hayes 51; Goke 54; Gennerman 58; Fisher 59

Monday, April 12 vs. Mount Horeb

Senior Emma Goke led the Monona Grove girls golf team with a round of 49, but the team fell 260-225 to Mount Horeb in a dual at Door Creek Golf Course last Monday, April 12.

Vikings senior Ellie Lombardo’s 10-over-par round of 45 was the low individual round with Goke placing second.

MG’s Alex Hayes (52) had the third-lowest score.

MOUNT HOREB 225, MONONA GROVE 260

Mount Horeb: Lombardo 45; Fager 59; Donaldson 60; Dobereiner 61.

Monona Grove: Goke 49; Hayes 52; Powers 76; Fisher 83.

