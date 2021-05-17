Monona Public Library announced plans last week to install a temporary interactive art exhibit at the corner of Nichols Road and Healy Lane in Monona. The art display officially went up on May 15.
Titled ‘UNITY,’ the exhibit consists of 32 poles in a circular arrangement. Every pole is labeled with an identifier, such as ‘I am a woman,’ or ‘I identify as LGBTQ.’ Using colorful yarn, community members are encouraged to tie a string between each pole that represents a statement they identify with.
A media release from the library said the art is meant to celebrate uniqueness but also raise awareness on how labels can isolate people, and the ways that can impact how people interact with the world around them. Library staff described the project as, “a canopy of interconnectedness.”
“We hope that this project will be part of the process of reconnecting the community,” said Jenna Assmus, adult services coordinator with the Monona Public Library. “After more than a year of routines that kept many isolated in some way, we believe that UNITY is a great fit for today’s community.”
UNITY displays have been popping up in communities around the world since 2016, when Nancy Belmont, CEO of Washington D.C. based business management company Vessence Corp., started the project in response to what she described as, “the divisiveness and negative rhetoric in American politics.”
In the five years since the project was born, UNITY circles have gone up in more than 48 states and 32 countries.
Community members will have until the end of May to view or take part in the project. Those interested in participating are encouraged to attend one of the drop-in sessions at the exhibit, hosted by library staff, on May 18 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., May 20 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., or May 22 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Those who attend the drop-in sessions will receive a paper copy of a UNITY map, which is used to map out which poles an individual will tie their string to. Community members unable to attend a drop-in session can download a UNITY map from the library’s website and return it to the library, where library staff will then tie your string for you.
Assmus said the library is hopeful that bringing the UNITY project to Monona will be a catalyst for the end of a long year of isolation and division.
The art display will remain in Winnequah Park through May 31.