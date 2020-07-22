Monona City Clerk Joan Andrusz announced the city of Monona will have only one polling location for the Aug. 11 partisan primary election. The reduction from two to one polling locations is due to the public health emergency related to the coronavirus.
The single polling location will be the Monona Community Center, 1011 Nichols Road. All residents will vote at this location. The traditional St. Stephen’s Lutheran Church location will be closed.
Masks and facial coverings for voters are required.
“Social distancing will be enforced,” Andrusz said. “Tape will be marked on the floor in 6-foot increments designating where the next voter can stand.”
There will be a limited number of voters inside the polling place.
“Be prepared to wait,” Andrusz said.
Officials are encouraging all voters to bring their own blue or black ballpoint pen; there will be pens available for one-time use.
Election inspectors will sanitize voting equipment frequently.
Voters are also asked to minimize discussion in the voting area, especially as it relates to political conversation.
Have your photo ID out and patiently hold it for the election inspector, Andrusz said.
“The election inspector will ask you to state your name and address,” she said. “Please remember to be patient as they find your name in the electronic poll book.”
Hand sanitizer will be available for voters and election inspectors.
“We will be eliminating ‘I Voted’ stickers for this election, per direction of the Wisconsin Elections Commission,” Andrusz said. “Please be patient and kind to poll workers on election day. We are all trying our best to navigate through this difficult time.”
