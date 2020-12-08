Cottage Grove has officially kicked off its famous Christmas in the Grove celebration.
Festivities began on Friday, Dec. 4 with Light up the Grove, a contest for holiday light displays. Coming in at first place with 137 votes was Hope Lutheran Church, followed closely by the Walker family, stop number five on School Road, with 112 votes.
Event analytics indicated a turnout of nearly 11,000 voters, participants, and viewers in the light contest.
On Saturday, Dec. 5, Drumlin Reserve hosted the festival’s first ever candle light drive thru event, while several other local businesses kicked off a snowflake fundraiser to support the Cottage Grove Food Pantry.
Community members are invited to stop by the Black Bear Inn, Doubledays, 1855 Saloon & Grill, the Bank of Sun Prairie, and Piggly Wiggly to purchase charitable snowflakes. All proceeds will be donated to the village pantry.
Beginning on Monday, Dec. 7 and running through Dec. 19, community members can participate in the village’s inaugural holiday scavenger hunt.
A list of 13 clues that lead to local businesses can be found on the Cottage Grove Chamber of Commerce’s Facebook page. Once you solve the clue, snap a photo of yourself at the business and post it online with the hashtag #CottageGroveFirst for a chance to win a grand prize.
Prizes will be $100-$200 gift cards to local Cottage Grove businesses.
Chamber of Commerce President Amy Bauer said chamber personnel are hopeful the scavenger hunt will be a reminder of the importance of shopping local during the holidays.
“We’re trying to encourage people to shop local and bring awareness to small businesses that people didn’t know existed, or businesses they weren’t sure how to interact with before. Local businesses are suffering this year,” Bauer said.
Although the holiday festivities look a bit different this holiday season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Paula Severson, executive director of the Cottage Grove Chamber, said turnout was favorable.
“Overall, given the circumstances of the event, it was all positive feedback,” Severson said. “People were glad we didn’t forget about it.”
Bauer and Severson said they owe a huge thank you to the Monona Bank and fellow chamber members for the success of the event.
“We are grateful for the support of the Monona Bank and chamber committee members who have volunteered their time. They have worked hard to bring cheer and make the community feel special during a crazy time,” Bauer said.
