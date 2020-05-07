Gigi’s Playhouse Down Syndrome Achievement Centers announced the kickoff of the Step to Accent Challenge, a virtual run-walk-ride designed to send a message of acceptance across the country and the world.
On Saturday, June 6, teams from 60 GiGi's Playhouse locations and startups nationwide will take to the streets, parks, bike trails and basement treadmills, set on amassing 7 million “steps to accept,” enough steps to span the entire United States. The challenge invites supporters of acceptance, in all its forms, to join the effort by signing up online to begin logging their steps.
“This goes beyond individuals with Down syndrome,” said Nancy Gianni, founder of GiGi’s. “We’ve been fighting for acceptance since we first conceived GiGi’s Playhouse in 2002, and we aren’t alone in that struggle. Every step matters because every life matters, which is why our initial goal is 7 million steps, but we would love to hit 50 million steps, which is the amount of steps to walk around the world spreading our message of acceptance.”
Locally, Gigi’s Playhouse is in the Lake Edge Shopping Center at 4104 Monona Drive, Madison.
Funds raised through the virtual challenge will enable the nonprofit to continue its mission of providing free therapeutic and educational programming, including GiGi’s at Home Virtual Programming, for more than 25,000 individuals with Down syndrome.
Those interested in registering for the Step to Accept Challenge or making a donation, can visit StepToAccept.org. Teams and individual participants are welcome. Registration is $21 per adult and $10 for children 12 and younger. Free access to virtual coaching and the Strava fitness tracking app for monitoring and recording steps is available through the website.
