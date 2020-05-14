Wisconsin Bank & Trust, a subsidiary of Heartland Financial USA Inc. announced that Brent Giles will become president and CEO and will join the bank May 22.
“We are fortunate to have Brent Giles take the helm at Wisconsin Bank & Trust,” said Steve Ward, Midwest regional president of Heartland Financial. “Brent Giles has an unwavering commitment to serving customers and dedication to community involvement. His extensive banking background and customer-focused approach make him perfectly suited to lead Wisconsin Bank & Trust into the future.”
Giles brings more than 30 years of experience in commercial and consumer banking, strategic leadership, team building and delivering client satisfaction to the Wisconsin Bank & Trust team. Giles recently held the positions of chairman of the board, president and CEO of Liberty Bancorp Inc. and BankLiberty, both headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.
Giles holds a bachelor of science degree in finance and a master of business administration from University of Missouri.
Giles will relocate from Kansas City to Madison.
“I look forward to leading the Wisconsin Bank & Trust team and working closely with our customers as we emerge from these challenging times and build a stronger and more vibrant future for Wisconsin families and businesses,” Giles said.
Wisconsin Bank & Trust was a branch in Cottage Grove.
