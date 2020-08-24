Dr. David Hargraves has been a chiropractor to generals, politicians and other famous people from his office in Nags Head, North Carolina, along the Atlantic Coast for 17 years.
But none compare to one patient, who happened to be one of the most successful and famous personalities in television history: Andy Griffith.
Griffith became a household name after his eight-year run on “The Andy Griffith Show.” He had just completed his other long-running television series, “Matlock,” when he started visiting Hargraves as a patient. The two developed a cordial relationship with Griffith often sharing stories about his days as a television actor. He autographed Hargraves’ chiropractic table and a CD.
“I never got a picture of him. That’s one thing I regret,” said Hargraves, who was a swimming champion at Monona Grove High School before it even had a pool.
Hargraves set several school swimming records at MG and was a successful men's collegiate swimmer. After a string of bad luck, including a serious back injury, he returned to school and learned to be a chiropractor.
Iconic father
His father was Tom Hargraves, who was hired as the first Madison West High School boys swimming coach in 1961, and the first girls swimming coach in 1970. He lasted 32 years and coached a combined 45 seasons between boys and girls. Hargraves won 13 state boys swimming titles and seven girls titles, and was inducted into the Madison Sports Hall of Fame. He ended up coaching 125 future All-Americans and numerous gold medalists in the Olympics.
Coach Hargraves and his wife, Helen Jo, passed their love of swimming on to their son when he was a toddler.
“When I was 8 months old, I could swim the length of the bathtub,” Hargraves said. “When I was 4, I could swim a length of the pool.”
His mother taught her son how to win when he was 3 years old at the lake adjacent to Schluter Beach in Monona.
“Mom always supported my swimming and was one of the original Monona swim parent volunteers,” Hargraves said.
When he entered MG, his practices were held after school at the YMCA off Cottage Grove Road. His coach was Charlie Stebbins, a Californian who had a Ph.D. in exercise physiology.
“After school, we would run home and grab our stuff and carpool,” said Hargraves, a freshman in 1975 when he joined Monona Grove’s first boys swimming team.
Hargraves reached the state tournament as a sophomore and junior. As a senior, he was ranked No. 1 in the state in the 100 freestyle and came close to winning a state title.
Before the race, the rubber band of his swimming goggles snapped just as he got to the starting block.
“I thought, ‘Seriously? They’re not going to hold the meet up so I could get another pair of goggles,” he said.
Without the eyewear, Hargraves jumped in and held the lead.
“I was a body length ahead going into the last turn, but I didn’t see the turn and I kind of jammed it,” he recalled. “Others got past me and I ran out of pool. I finished third but missed winning by a tenth of a second.”
Hargraves graduated from Monona Grove with school records in the 50-, 100-, 200- and 500-yard freestyle.
Hargraves accepted a scholarship to Northern Michigan University and was an All-American, but the school dropped men’s swimming due to Title IX, a federal law that prohibits inequality in men’s and women’s college sports programs.
Hargraves returned to Madison and joined the UW men’s swimming team. He participated for two years in a variety of events including the 50, 100 and 200 freestyle and on different relay teams.
“It was a good experience at Wisconsin overall. I had a lot of friends I swam with,” Hargraves said.
Stroke of bad luck
He earned his bachelor’s degree in geology and geophysics in 1984 and was hoping to follow the path of Lewis G. Weeks, a Standard Oil geologist who earned a fortune drilling oil wells in Australia. The geology building on campus was named after Weeks.
Yet, jobs became scarce after Middle East interests started charging less money for oil than the United States.
“There were a lot of unemployed geologists,” Hargraves said. “At the time, I was married with a kid and had to get into something, so I got into sales selling stereos and other stuff.”
While working at a Madison retail store, he suffered serious injuries after a 110-pound television landed on him.
“I felt this grinding crunch with stabbing back pain,” said Hargraves, who started seeing a chiropractor when his condition didn’t improve.
The chiropractor took care of his problem, and that’s when Hargraves decided to return to school for the first time in a dozen years and learn to be a chiropractor.
A fresh start
Hargraves studied at the Palmer College of Chiropractic in Davenport, Iowa.
“It was rough at first. You average 30 credits a trimester,” he said. “I had a younger group of students around me, we had a lot of time off to spend with each other. It was a good experience.”
Hargraves graduated from Palmer in 2000 at age 38.
Initially, he wanted to locate his practice in Wisconsin or Colorado, but he landed in North Carolina. He has been a chiropractor since 2003 and the experience has been positive so far.
Looking back, Hargraves has fond memories of growing up in Monona and attending Monona Grove High School. He hopes his story of becoming a chiropractor after overcoming serious back injuries can be an inspiration to those who go through similar misfortune.
“I had to start all over after getting hurt,” he said. “If I can do it, anyone can do it.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.