City of Monona seeks public feedback on parks

The City of Monona Parks and Recreation Department is seeking public input on the future of the city’s parks and open spaces.
The city is in the process of updating its Parks and Open Space Plan, a document to guide the department’s future planning on parks, trails, sports fields, recreation facilities, conservation and wildlife habitat. It’s a five-year roadmap to make decisions against.
The plan will be updated this fall, and
The city is looking for resident feedback, asking people to take an online survey to weigh in. The survey will be open until Aug. 30.
To access the survey, visit: the city's website here.