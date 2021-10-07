Monona Grove cross country competes at Stoughton, girls second, boys seventh

The Monona Grove girls cross country team finished in second with 79 points, while the boys finished in 7th with 196 points at the Stoughton Invite on Saturday, Oct. 2.
For the girls, freshman Mackenzie Babcock won the girls race with a time of 18 minutes and 50.9 seconds. Senior Allison Yundt (20:53.2) and junior Erica Eastman (20:53.6) finished in 12th and 13th place.
Senior Elena Kozich (21:32.9) placed 23rd and freshman Toni Kozich (21:47.8) recorded a 30th-place finish. Sophomore Aaliyah Rogers (22:25.2) finished in 46th and sophomore Riley Zielke (22:32.2) ended the race in 48th.
For the boys, in 29th was senior Jacob Anderson (17:51.1), who led a group of Silver Eagles to the finish line as seniors Collin Nelson (17:52.3) placed 31st and Charlie Janda (17:54.7) ended in 33rd.
Placing in 51st and 52nd were Seniors Drew Sengos (18:31.9) and Logan Aro (18:36.1). Senior Brandon Rogers (18:40.6) raced to a 56th-place finish, while senior Enzo Derosa (19:14.30) finished in 73rd.