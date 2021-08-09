Monona Public Library is looking to transform the local reading community this year with a $3,000 grant from the American Library Association (ALA).
The grant, titled ‘Libraries Transforming Communities,’ will fund a community-wide read with a focus on anti-racism. Readers of all ages are welcome to participate, library staff said.
Books chosen for the program include “How to Be an Antiracist,” for adults, by Ibram X. Kendi, “This Book is Anti-racist,” for teens, by Tiffany Jewell and “Our Skin: A First Conversation About Race,” for children, by Jessica Ralli and Megan Madison.
Library staff have dubbed the program Community Read: Turning the Page Together, and will launch the project this fall. The community read will continue through the spring of 2022.
Tiffany Helgerson, youth services coordinator with Monona Public Library, said the grant money will fund the purchase of the books so local readers can pick them up for free.
Conversations around anti-racism have been ongoing at the library for the last year and a half, Helgerson said.
“Librarianship has been reckoning with a lack of diversity, equity, and inclusion across the field, and our library is certainly no exception,” said Helgerson. “Library staff have been passionate about tackling these issues head-on to examine the systems, practices, and policies in our library as it relates to under-serving our community.”
According to Monona Public Library Director Ryan Claringbole, an anti-racist book club held among staff last summer inspired the library to expand its efforts outward.
“We wanted to first focus internally, making sure that we address our own biases and structurally racist practices… [but] while this is an ongoing effort for us, we also want to share with the community what we’ve learned, and keep the dialogue going,” Claringbole said. “It’s important that anti-racism is not just discussed every couple years, but realizing it is a nonstop challenge for all communities in America, even the city of Monona.”
A media release from the library indicated that the city of Monona’s recent partnership with the Nehemiah Center for Urban Leadership Development on combating local racism was also a catalyst for the library’s community read initiative.
“In light of the city’s efforts with Nehemiah… Monona Public Library identified a need to connect the community to a deeper conversation,” the release states. “It takes collective effort through uncomfortable conversations to inspire change.”
The library will be working with “several community partners” to provide inclusive guidance and insight for readers throughout the reading project, Helgerson said.
For more information and to stay up to date on when books will be available, visit monoalibrary.org and click on Anti-racism Community Read. Events for the community read will be released online on the library event calendar.