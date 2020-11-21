The GiGi's Playhouse Down Syndrome Achievement Center on Monona Drive received an award at Gigi's 2020 National Leadership Conference.
GiGi’s Playhouse Down Syndrome Achievement Centers announced eight prestigious awards at its 2020 National Leadership Conference, held virtually from Nov. 4 to Nov. 7.
The Core Value Award for Best of All is for a Playhouse that leads from behind, quietly packing in all the tools and resources to do everything right. This year’s Best of All Award winner is GiGi’s Playhouse Madison.
Nearly 500 people from 60 GiGi’s Playhouse locations and startups in the United States and Mexico joined the conference, with a series of speakers and breakout sessions. For the award ceremony, top Playhouses, volunteers, and staff are honored for their selfless service to their respective communities.
“This year’s winning Playhouse went through major transitions in early 2020,” founder and Chief Belief Officer Nancy Gianni said in a press release. “When COVID-19 hit, this intuitive team quickly adapted and recognized the leadership right in front of them.”
The Madison team recently held its most successful gala ever, despite the event going virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Other Playhouses receiving awards include Denver, Fort Wayne, Nashville, Indianapolis, the Twin Cities, Wausau, and Deerfield. In total, GiGi’s Playhouse currently operates 50 Playhouses worldwide with 10 startup locations and inquiries to open 200 more worldwide.
