Even before the new elementary school in Cottage Grove opens its doors in 2021, Reed Foster will lead the staff in preparing to welcome students.
Foster has been with the district for 21 years, including the last five as principal at Cottage Grove School. He has now been named principal at the elementary school to be built in Cottage Grove, near Highway BB and Buss Road.
He worked 15 years as a teacher at Winnequah School (including during the merger of Winnequah and Maywood schools), and CGS, then a year as dean of students at Glacial Drumlin School and then as principal at CGS.
Foster has also served as a softball, baseball, and football coach for Monona Grove.
He has served as the administrative liaison since November 2018, from the visionary team to the core planning team.
A groundbreaking for the new school is expected to be held sometime in May. It is anticipated students will first attend classes there in the fall of 2021.
A search is now for Foster’s replacement at Cottage Grove School.
Applications were due Friday, May 1. The timeline on what to do with the applications is still being finalized, but it is expected the position will be filled by July 1.
As for the soon-to-be-empty position of principal at Monona Grove High School, the deadline for applications was extended a second time.
Applications were originally due March 6, then extended to March 20. That was extended again until April 20.
Paul Brost will retire at the of the school year.
The contract for his replacement is also expected to begin July 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.